Oct 15 Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, as it took a $39 million charge related to impairment and restructuring, despite a rise in sales of its devices to treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Net profit fell to $238 million, or 82 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $262 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $281 million, or 97 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.37 billion.

Sales of implantable cardioverter defibrillators and pacemakers, St. Jude's biggest product category, rose 1 percent to $688 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)