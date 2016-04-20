(Corrects fourth paragraph to say sales rose from $1.35
billion, not $1.25 billion)
April 20 St. Jude Medical Inc reported a
7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in
its heart failure and neuromodulation businesses.
For the first quarter ended April 2, earnings attributable
to the company fell to $95 million, or 33 cents per share, from
$262 million, or 91 cents per share a year earlier.
In the quarter, the company recognized net after-tax charges
of $164 million, or $0.57 per share, primarily related to
acquisition-related costs and restructuring activities.
The company's total sales rose to $1.45 billion from $1.35
billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)