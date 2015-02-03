Feb 3 St. Modwen Properties Plc

* Final dividend 3.137 pence per share

* Total dividend up 15 percent to 4.6 pence per share

* Full-Year 68% increase in profit before all tax to £138.1m (2013: £82.2m)

* Shareholders' nav per share up 17% to 324.9p (2013: 278.8p), and epra nav per share up 16% to 344.2p (2013: 297.7p)