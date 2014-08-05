Aug 5 S&T AG : * Says H1 sales increase 5% to euro 164.8 million (2013: EUR 157.6 million) * Says H1 EBITDA up 23% to EUR 10.0 million (2013: EUR 8.1 million) * Says growth is to accelerate in 2015 thanks to "smart energy" * Says H1 consolidated income to amount to EUR 4.9 million (2013: EUR 4.1

million) * Says consolidated income for financial year 2014 will record a 10% rise to at

least EUR 375 million * Says in FY 2014 consolidated income will outperform the above rise,

increasing to more than EUR 12 million * Says Q2 consolidated income amounted to EUR 2.5 million, up 19% from 2013's

* Says Q2 consolidated income amounted to EUR 2.5 million, up 19% from 2013's EUR 2.1 million