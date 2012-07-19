* Prelim Q2 rev $16 mln vs est $18.4 mln
* Shares down 7 pct aftermarket
July 19 Staar Surgical Company
estimated preliminary second-quarter revenue below analysts
expectations on weak sales of its Visian ICL contact lenses in
its largest market, Korea, sending its shares down 7 percent.
The medical device maker estimates quarterly revenue of
about $16 million, down from $16.3 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of $18.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of Visian ICL lenses in Spain were hurt by the company
tweaking its marketing model to sell the lenses directly to
consumers.
Sales of Visian ICL lenses, which treat mild, moderate and
severe myopia during refractive surgery, represented more than
half of Staar's first-quarter revenue.
Distributors reduced their inventory, resulting in a lack of
re-orders from the market. The product did not sell as well as
expected in China either, Staar said.
The company estimates its cash position rose to about $17.5
million at the end of the second quarter, compared with $16.4
million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first
quarter.
The company's shares, which closed at $8.08 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq, were down to $7.50 after-market.