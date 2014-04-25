FRANKFURT, April 25 German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus GmbH is planning a flotation in 2014, it said in a statement on Friday.

As part of the initial public offering, current private equity owner Triton will place shares and Stabilus will also place new shares from a capital increase of 65 million euros ($90 million).

The company, headquartered in the town of Koblenz, develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. It employs around 4,000 people. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)