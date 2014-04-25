Egypt central bank says moves monetary policy meeting back to May 21
CAIRO, May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.
FRANKFURT, April 25 German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus GmbH is planning a flotation in 2014, it said in a statement on Friday.
As part of the initial public offering, current private equity owner Triton will place shares and Stabilus will also place new shares from a capital increase of 65 million euros ($90 million).
The company, headquartered in the town of Koblenz, develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. It employs around 4,000 people. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
CAIRO, May 1 Egypt's central bank will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting on interest rates on May 21, three days later than scheduled, it said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top White House officials said on Monday they expect the U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week to pass the Republicans' latest plan to reform the nation's healthcare system, even as the party's lawmakers still appeared divided over the measure.