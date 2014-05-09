(Corrects IPO volume to 292 million euros from 292 euros)
FRANKFURT May 9 German automotive and
industrial supplier Stabilus is planning to sell
shares worth up to 292 million euros ($401 million) in its
market debut on May 23, offering its shares in a price range of
19 to 25 euros.
The maker of gas springs and hydraulic dampers said in the
IPO prospectus published on Friday that it plans to sell new
shares from a capital increase worth 65 million euros, while
shares worth 227 million euros will be offered by private equity
owner Triton.
The offer period will run from May 12 to May 22.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
