BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct
Dec 3 Triton: * Triton says places 4.35 million shares of Stabilus with institutional investors * Shares placed at a price of eur 21.50 per share * Says placement increases free float of stabilus to about 79 percent

WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.