FRANKFURT Dec 3 Private equity investor has hiked the volume of its placement of shares in car parts maker Stabilus to 21 from 15 percent on strong investor demand, a person familiar with the deal said.

"Books are closed. The final price guidance given to investors was 21.50 euros a share," the source said on Wednesday, adding that Triton raised about 93 million euros ($115 million) from the sale.

Triton announced on Tuesday it would sell 3.1 million shares, representing about 15 percent of Stabilus' share capital.

