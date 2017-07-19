FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 2 days ago

Bain, Cinven launch sweetened takeover offer for Stada

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven launched a fresh takeover offer for German generic drugmaker Stada on Wednesday, giving shareholders until Aug. 16 to tender their shares, the companies said.

Bain and Cinven have sweetened their offer by 25 cents per share to 66.25 euros after their previous 5.3 billion euro ($6.1 billion) bid fell through.

Stada said its boards would examine the offer document and issue a reasoned statement in a timely manner.

"As of today, both boards expect to be able to recommend the renewed offer for acceptance to the shareholders," it said.

$1 = 0.8672 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

