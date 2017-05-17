By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai
Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it
was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada
Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official
offer.
German drug firm Stada, the target of a takeover bid from
buyout firms Bain and Cinven that valued it at about 5.3 billion
euros ($5.89 billion), said on Tuesday it had not been notified
of any rival offer, following a Bloomberg report saying Shanghai
Pharma was discussing a potential higher bid of about 70 euros a
share along with investor Advent International.
"The Company had recently discussed about the possibilities
of project Stada with a couple of financial investors," Shanghai
Pharma said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, in its first
public confirmation of an interest in Stada.
It added that there was still "a lot of uncertainties" as to
any cooperation.
"As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not
sent any official offer," Shanghai Pharma said.
Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Stada had
not been approached by Advent or Shanghai Pharma with a counter
offer.
Bain and Cinven's offer in April of 65.28 euros per share
and a dividend of 0.72 euros per Stada share had seemed to end
the contest to acquire the generic drug maker.
Shanghai Pharma added the reported offer price was
far-fetched. "The bidding price of 70 euro per share that the
media mentioned is inconsistent with the reality," it said.
($1 = 0.8998 euros)
