FRANKFURT, July 25 An activist investor pushed to tighten its grip over Stada on Monday by opposing the appointment of four supervisory board members at the German generic drugmaker, instead nominating four new non-executive directors.

Active Ownership Capital, which controls a stake of around 7 percent in Stada, wants to oust chairman Martin Abend and install international pharmaceutical experts at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on August 26. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Smith)