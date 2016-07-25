* Activist seeks overhaul of supervisory board

FRANKFURT, July 25 An activist investor pushed to tighten its grip over Stada on Monday by opposing the appointment of four supervisory board members at the German generic drugmaker, instead nominating four new non-executive directors.

Active Ownership Capital, which controls a stake of around 7 percent in Stada, wants to oust chairman Martin Abend and install international pharmaceutical experts at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Aug. 26.

In a statement on Monday, Active Ownership said it opposed current members Martin Abend, Carl Ferdinand Oetker and two prospective new members, Gunnar Riemann and Birgit Kudlek.

Active Ownership is asking shareholders to instead back the nomination of Eric Cornut, the former compliance officer at Novartis; Hans-Helmut Fabry the former chief executive of Hexal; Klaus-Joachim Krauth, the former CFO of Hexal; and Ursula Schuetze-Kreilkamp, who specialises in coaching leadership personnel.

Active Ownership said it backed Stada's proposal to install Opel executive Tina Mueller and Amgen executive Rolf Hoffmann to the supervisory board.

Stada's supervisory board currently has six seats for shareholder representatives.

The activist investor said it controlled between 5 and 10 percent of the voting rights in Stada, and said it had received support for its call to install new directors.

Active Ownership partner Florian Schuhbauer said: "It is our understanding that several large shareholders have backed our call to get involved in the selection process for new supervisory board candidates."

Stada has already begun a management reshuffle. Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff in early June took leave of absence due to an unspecified health condition after 22 years at the helm. He was replaced by fellow executive board member Matthias Wiedenfels.

"Should Mr. Retzlaff not return, it will surely be the task of the new supervisory board to overhaul the management board in a sensible fashion," Schuhbauer told Reuters, adding that interim chief Wiedenfels and his CFO lack the industry know-how to lead the company.

Stada steered clear of major merger deals when the generic drug industry began consolidating to cut costs, driven by larger players including Teva and Allergan, formerly known as Actavis. Stada has focused instead on branching out into branded consumer care and cosmetics products as well as diagnostics kits.

Active Ownership acquired a direct 5.05 percent stake in Stada through its Active Ownership Fund SCS and holds about another 2 percent via stock options, according to an April 1 regulatory filing.

A spokesman for Stada said it was too soon to comment in detail on Active Ownership's latest proposals, and instead reiterated Stada had made its own nomination for candidates. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Editing by Alison Williams)