FRANKFURT, July 1 Investor Active Ownership,
which holds about 7 percent in Stada shares and
options, invited fellow shareholders to help to find new
non-executive board members to oversee the German maker of
generic drugs and consumer care products, in a further challenge
to how the company is run.
Active Ownership earlier this year launched a campaign to
improve the way Stada is governed and proposed candidates for
supervisory board seats at Stada's annual meeting.
Stada at the time responded by postponing the meeting from
June 9 to Aug. 26 to have more time to look for different
candidates which the company wanted to propose to shareholders.
Active Ownership on Friday asked shareholders owning at
least 75,000 Stada shares to take part in the selection of
independent supervisory board candidates for the Aug. 26 vote,
assisted by executive search firm Spencer Stuart.
"We ... no longer have any faith in the ability of the
current management to conduct the process to select new
candidates," Active Ownership said in a statement.
