FRANKFURT, June 4 Stada is in
negotiations over several potential takeover targets as it
pursues its expansion strategy, the chief executive of the
German maker of generic and non-prescription drugs said on
Wednesday.
"We are currently in talks over a number of very promising
transactions," CEO Hartmut Retzlaff said in the text of a speech
to shareholders, without giving details of the targets.
Retzlaff also affirmed Stada's guidance for a slight rise in
sales, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted net profit in 2014.
The company has no plans for a cost cutting programme at the
moment, he added.
(Reporting by Frank Siebelt, writing by Jonathan Gould)