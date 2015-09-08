FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Stada Arzneimittel
said its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff, one of the
longest-serving bosses in corporate Germany, had his contract
extended by five years to 2021.
Retzlaff's current contract would have expired end-August
2016 but he has previously said he might stand ready for another
term.
Retzlaff took the helm 22 year ago, making him the
longest-serving CEO of all the companies in the country's
blue-chip and mid-cap indices DAX and MDAX.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)