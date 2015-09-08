FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Stada Arzneimittel said its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff, one of the longest-serving bosses in corporate Germany, had his contract extended by five years to 2021.

Retzlaff's current contract would have expired end-August 2016 but he has previously said he might stand ready for another term.

Retzlaff took the helm 22 year ago, making him the longest-serving CEO of all the companies in the country's blue-chip and mid-cap indices DAX and MDAX.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)