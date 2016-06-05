BERLIN, June 5 Germany's Stada has
replaced its long-time chief executive, Harmut Retzlaff, who is
seriously ill, the company said on Sunday.
The move comes as the generic drugmaker is battling
investor Active Ownership Capital, which is seeking an overhaul
at the firm by reshuffling the supervisory board.
Retzlaff will step aside until further notice because of "a
serious, long-term illness," Stada said, following an
extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board.
Executive board members Hartmut Kraft and Matthias
Wiedenfels will immediately take over responsibilities from
Retzlaff, who has stood at the company's helm for 23 years.
Wiedenfels has also been appointed as new CEO, Stada said.
Retzlaff held informal talks with private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners over a potential buyout, the Wall
Street Journal reported last month.
The CEO and CVC declined comment at the time.
Active Ownership, which holds about 5 percent of Stada
shares and a further 2 percent in options, says it wants to
replace supervisory board members at Stada to add international
healthcare expertise at the firm.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Andrew Bolton)