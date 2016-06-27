FRANKFURT, June 27 The new chief executive of
Germany's Stada, who took over after his predecessor Harmut
Retzlaff left for health reasons, has stripped Retzlaff's son
Steffen of some responsibilities and has fired the former CEO's
external advisors, taking a firmer grip of the maker of generic
drugs and consumer care products.
Stada earlier this month said its long-time chief executive
Harmut Retzlaff would temporarily leave office for health
reasons and that fellow executive board member Matthias
Wiedenfels would take over as CEO.
Steffen Retzlaff will no longer be in charge of Stada
subsidiaries Hemopharm GmbH and Stadavita GmbH and will focus on
his responsibility for the regions Asia and Pacific, Middle East
and North Africa, Wiedenfels told staff in a letter dated June
20, which was obtained by Reuters.
A company spokesman confirmed the contents of the letter.
External advisors which have been acting as "Senior Advisors
to the CEO" have been relieved of their duties, Wiedenfels told
staff in the letter.
