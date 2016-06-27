* Newly installed CEO fires external advisers

* Predecessor's son loses control of two subsidiaries

* Goals, governance, strategy under review (Adds more details on external advisers, spokesman's comment)

By Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, June 27 The newly installed chief executive of Germany's Stada, who took over after predecessor Hartmut Retzlaff stepped aside on health grounds, has stripped Retzlaff's son Steffen of key responsibilities and fired the former CEO's external advisers.

Matthias Wiedenfels is taking a firmer grip of the maker of generic drugs and consumer care products after the long-serving Hartmut Retzlaff took leave of absence this month because of an unspecified serious health condition.

Investor Active Ownership, with 7 percent in Stada shares and options, had already launched a campaign to improve the way Stada is managed and proposed candidates for supervisory board seats at Stada's annual meeting.

Stada responded by postponing the meeting from June 9 to Aug. 26 to have more time to look for alternative candidates.

Steffen Retzlaff, son of the absent chief executive, will no longer be in charge of Stada subsidiaries Hemopharm GmbH and Stadavita GmbH.

He will instead focus on his regional responsibilities for Asia and Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, staff were told in an internal letter dated June 20, obtained by Reuters.

The letter was signed by Wiedenfels and fellow executive board member Helmut Kraft.

Stada manages exports to eastern European markets through Hemopharm GmbH. The Stadavita GmbH subsidiary sells dietary supplements and skin care products in Germany.

A company spokesman confirmed the contents of the letter. He added there was no indication yet as to when Hartmut Retzlaff would return.

External consultants who had been acting as "Senior Advisers to the CEO" have been relieved of their duties. Any such advisers would no longer enjoy any executive authority, Wiedenfels and Kraft told staff in the letter.

The letter went on to say that financial goals, governance and strategy were also under review. "We will therefore soon update you again about changes to governance and other adjustments."

Plans to set up dedicated distribution subsidiaries for Stada's aesthetics business, which makes anti-ageing and beauty products sold through dermatologists, were also under review.

The company had previously identified aesthetics as a promising growth market.

The company, founded by pharmacists in the 19th century, has previously forecast slight growth in 2016 adjusted earnings.

Stada shares traded 3 percent lower at 42.75 euros at 1400 GMT on Monday, valuing the company at around 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion). They are up around 14 percent this year on hopes that the Active Ownership campaign will herald a sale or break-up.

In previous roles, Wiedenfels worked at lawfirm Ashurst and became Stada's general counsel under Retzlaff. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Keith Weir)