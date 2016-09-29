FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German generic drugmaker
Stada said a legal complaint had been lodged against
shareholder votes at its Aug. 27 annual general meeting (AGM)
which led to a reshuffle of its non-executive board.
A Stada spokesman said, however, that the company had not
yet received the complaint and declined to comment on who had
filed it.
At Stada's AGM, activist investor Active Ownership Capital
succeeded in convincing shareholders to remove the German
drugmaker's chairman, but failed to install its candidate in the
post.
It said at the time it would legally challenge some
decisions taken at the AGM.
Active Ownership was not immediately available for comment.
