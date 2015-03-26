FRANKFURT German generic drugmaker Stada struck an alliance with family-owned Hetero Drugs Ltd of India to gain access to active ingredients for cancer drugs, Stada said on Thursday.

As part of the agreement in principle, with details yet to be hammered out, Stada will get exclusive marketing rights in Europe for generic oncology drugs developed and produced by Hetero. Stada will also get a sub-licence in further regions outside India and the United States.

The alliance covers cancer drugs that will lose patent protection between 2016 and 2020 and Stada will decide at a later stage whether Hetero compounds will also go its existing oncology drugs, Stada Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff said at a press conference.

Financial terms were not provided.

