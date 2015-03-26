BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
FRANKFURT, March 26 German generic drugmaker Stada struck an alliance with family-owned Hetero Drugs Ltd of India to gain access to active ingredients for cancer drugs, Stada said on Thursday.
As part of the agreement in principle, with details yet to be hammered out, Stada will get exclusive marketing rights in Europe for generic oncology drugs developed and produced by Hetero. Stada will also get a sub-licence in further regions outside India and the United States.
The alliance covers cancer drugs that will lose patent protection between 2016 and 2020 and Stada will decide at a later stage whether Hetero compounds will also go its existing oncology drugs, Stada Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff said at a press conference.
Financial terms were not provided. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.