FRANKFURT May 30 German generic drugmaker Stada
said that it needs to pursue takeover opportunities
in the face of rivals' deal activity.
Consolidation in the pharmaceutical and generics industry
was set to continue, Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told
shareholders at the group's annual general meeting.
"We, too, want to and have to complement organic growth
through acquisitions."
Swiss drugmaker Novartis this month agreed to buy
generic dermatology products maker Fougera for $1.53 billion, a
week after Watson snatched up rival generic drugmaker
Actavis Group for $5.6 billion.
Retzlaff also said that the Stada's initial goal to cut 800
jobs by 2013 would be reached this year.