FRANKFURT May 13 German healthcare group Stada has struck a deal with activist investor Active Ownership, which had asked for a thorough overhaul of the company's supervisory board after taking a 5 percent stake in the company.

"The investor now proposes three instead of five new candidates for election as shareholder representatives on the supervisory board," Stada said in a statement on Friday.

"The Executive Board sees its obligations first and foremost in the well-being of the company. For this reason, it would like to ensure a quick decision in this matter, it added.

Active Ownership is no longer asking for supervisory board Chairman Martin Abend to be ousted. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)