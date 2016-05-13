FRANKFURT May 13 German healthcare group Stada
has struck a deal with activist investor Active
Ownership, which had asked for a thorough overhaul of the
company's supervisory board after taking a 5 percent stake in
the company.
"The investor now proposes three instead of five new
candidates for election as shareholder representatives on the
supervisory board," Stada said in a statement on Friday.
"The Executive Board sees its obligations first and foremost
in the well-being of the company. For this reason, it would like
to ensure a quick decision in this matter, it added.
Active Ownership is no longer asking for supervisory board
Chairman Martin Abend to be ousted.
