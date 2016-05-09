* Seeks to replace five of nine supervisory board members
* Wants supervisory board chairman to leave
* Says move would add international expertise
* Shares rise to trade 1.8 pct higher
(Adds Active Ownership quote, Stada comment, shares)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Active Ownership Capital has
proposed replacing the chairman of German generic drugmaker
Stada and four other supervisory board members to
give the company more international industry expertise.
The activist investor has acquired a direct 5.05 percent
stake in Stada through its Active Ownership Fund SCS and holds
about another 2 percent via stock options, according to an April
1 regulatory filing.
It said in a statement on Monday it would propose at Stada's
June 9 annual general meeting to replace five of the nine-member
board, including Chairman Martin Abend, with four independent
candidates and Active Ownership co-founder Klaus Roehrig.
"Stada has evolved from a generics manufacturer operating in
Germany, which primarily marketed its products to German
pharmacies, to a global pharmaceutical company with an
international client base, without adapting the competencies of
its Supervisory Board accordingly," Active Ownership said.
Stada said it had received the proposal but had to examine
its legal form and content.
Shares in Stada rose on the news to trade 2 percent higher
at 40.55 euros by 1428 GMT, outperforming a flat German mid-cap
index.
Last week, media cited sources as saying Active Ownership
had bought the stake to push for an eventual sale of the
drugmaker, but a person close to the activist investor said it
had no immediate plans to do so.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Georgina Prodhan and
David Clarke)