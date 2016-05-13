* Active Ownership now wants only three board members
* Had wanted five members removed, including chairman
* Stada says wants to avoid costly legal battle
FRANKFURT, May 13 German generic drugmaker Stada
has agreed to a shareholder vote on proposed board
changes after an activist investor had asked for a thorough
overhaul, the company said on Friday.
Active Ownership Capital will now seek to replace three
instead of five of Stada's nine supervisory board members at its
annual general meeting on June 9, and it is no longer asking for
the removal of board Chairman Martin Abend.
Stada said in a statement it was agreeing to the compromise
to avoid a pricey legal battle as well as the need to call an
extraordinary meeting of shareholders.
Shares in Stada have surged about 11 percent this month on
speculation that Active Ownership's campaign could lead to the
sale or break up of the company.
The Luxembourg-based investor, which has a 5 percent stake
in the company, has said its push for a shareholder vote on the
supervisory board is to add international healthcare expertise
to help Stada realise its potential.
Active Ownership wants Klaus-Joachim Krauth, the former
finance chief of Hexal and Athos; Ulrich Wandschneider, who
until recently was chief executive of hospitals chain Asklepios
Kliniken; and Active Ownership founding partner Klaus Roehrig on
the supervisory board.
They would replace Eckhard Brueggemann, Arnold Hertzsch and
Constantin Meyer.
