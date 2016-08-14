BERLIN Aug 14 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is advising shareholders at German generic drugmaker Stada to vote to remove chairman Martin Abend at the company's annual meeting this month, according to an ISS document seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The advice gives support to dissident shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which holds about 7 percent of Stada through shares and options and has been campaigning for months for the replacement of Abend and appointment of four of its own nominees to boost industry expertise on the supervisory board.

ISS also advises that shareholders vote against Stada management's proposed appointments of Birgit Kudlek and Gunnar Riemann to the supervisory board.

The management, including new chief executive Matthias Wiedenfels who took the helm in June after his predecessor took sick leave, wants Abend and his deputy Carl-Ferdinand Oetker to stay in their roles.

While AOC wants both men out, ISS is recommending Oetker stays, according to the document. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)