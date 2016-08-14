BERLIN Aug 14 Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) is advising shareholders at German generic
drugmaker Stada to vote to remove chairman Martin
Abend at the company's annual meeting this month, according to
an ISS document seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The advice gives support to dissident shareholder Active
Ownership Capital (AOC), which holds about 7 percent of Stada
through shares and options and has been campaigning for months
for the replacement of Abend and appointment of four of its own
nominees to boost industry expertise on the supervisory board.
ISS also advises that shareholders vote against Stada
management's proposed appointments of Birgit Kudlek and Gunnar
Riemann to the supervisory board.
The management, including new chief executive Matthias
Wiedenfels who took the helm in June after his predecessor took
sick leave, wants Abend and his deputy Carl-Ferdinand Oetker to
stay in their roles.
While AOC wants both men out, ISS is recommending Oetker
stays, according to the document.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)