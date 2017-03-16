FRANKFURT, March 16 German generic drugmaker
Stada, the subject of takeover approaches from two
private equity consortiums, has postponed the structured bidding
process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers.
"The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board mutually
agree that the indicative bids do not yet reflect the
fundamental value of Stada," the company said in a regulatory
filing on Thursday.
The two suitors have lined up funding to back offers each
worth 4.7 billion euros ($5 billion) including debt.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)