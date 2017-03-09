FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 9 China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is planning to put in a bid for German generic drugmaker Stada, already at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, two people close to the matter said.

Fosun Pharma is also holding early-stage talks with buyout funds including CVC about a potential joint bid, but may decide initially to go it alone, one of the people said.

Fosun Pharma said it currently had no information to disclose. (Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)