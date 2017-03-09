WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 9 China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is planning to put in a bid for German generic drugmaker Stada, already at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, two people close to the matter said.
Fosun Pharma is also holding early-stage talks with buyout funds including CVC about a potential joint bid, but may decide initially to go it alone, one of the people said.
Fosun Pharma said it currently had no information to disclose. (Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.