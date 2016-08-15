BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
FRANKFURT Aug 15 German drugmaker Stada said on Monday that long-serving CEO Hartmut Retzlaff, on leave of absence since early June, had resigned from the board.
Retzlaff had taken leave due to an unspecified health condition after 22 years at the helm. The company initially described Retzlaff's departure as temporary but named fellow executive board member Matthias Wiedenfels as his replacement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.