FRANKFURT Aug 15 German drugmaker Stada said on Monday that long-serving CEO Hartmut Retzlaff, on leave of absence since early June, had resigned from the board.

Retzlaff had taken leave due to an unspecified health condition after 22 years at the helm. The company initially described Retzlaff's departure as temporary but named fellow executive board member Matthias Wiedenfels as his replacement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)