(Removes reference to Weidenfels interim status as CEO in paragraph 2)

* Retzlaff resigns due to personal circumstances - Stada

* Move comes ahead of Aug. 26 AGM

By Maria Sheahan and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 German drugmaker Stada , which is facing pressure from activist investors to overhaul its leadership, said long-serving Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff, who took sick leave in June, had resigned on Monday.

Matthias Wiedenfels was appointed to replace Retzlaff at that time.

In a letter seen by Reuters on Monday, Retzlaff told the supervisory board that differing views on Stada's strategy had contributed to his decision to resign.

His permanent departure could play into the hands of dissident shareholder Active Ownership Capital (AOC), which has said Wiedenfels lacks experience and suggested that management should be overhauled if Retzlaff does not return.

AOC, which holds about 7 percent of Stada through shares and options, has also been campaigning for international pharmaceutical experts to be appointed to non-executive seats on Stada's supervisory board at the Aug. 26 AGM.

AOC has said it wants the experience of directors to reflect the way the drugmaker's business has evolved from a mainly domestic business to an international one.

Another activist investor, Guy Wyser-Pratte, who has a stake of just below 3 percent in Stada, said last month that buyout firm CVC Capital Partners was interested in buying the drugmaker, which also makes consumer care products and diagnostic kits, and that that would be a better plan than AOC's suggested board overhaul.

A spokesman for the supervisory board told a German newspaper that Stada may expand its management board to four members by adding one person to oversee production, research and development, and another for sales and marketing.

The management board currently comprises Wiedenfels and finance, marketing and sales chief Helmut Kraft.

"The search is being conducted in such a way that there could end up being up to four people," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted the spokesman as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Tuesday.

Shares in Stada turned positive on the news that ex-CEO Retzlaff had resigned. Shares closed 0.32 percent higher at 50.42 euros outperforming a 0.06 percent rise in Germany's mid-cap index.

Retzlaff took leave of absence in June due to an unspecified health condition after more than 20 years at the helm, but the company initially described his departure as temporary.

"It has always been important to me that my interests be secondary to the company's, and hence the stage should now be set to avoid a phase of uncertainty," Retzlaff said in his letter to the supervisory board. (Editing by Susan Fenton)