* Stada gives higher earnings targets
* Comes after company told suitors to raise bids
* Private equity rivals have proposed 4.7 bln euro deals
(Adds background, analyst comments)
FRANKFURT, March 17 German drugmaker Stada
, at the centre of a takeover battle between two
private equity consortia, has raised its medium-term forecasts,
pressing for a higher valuation after telling suitors their 4.7
billion euro ($5 billion) bids were too low.
Anticipating growth in its core generics business and
additional cost savings the company now expects adjusted
earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) to come in at between 570 million euros and 590 million
in 2019.
Previously the company had said it expected adjusted EBITDA
to reach about 510 million euros by then.
The takeover battle for Stada pits a combination of Advent
and Permira against Bain and Cinven. Both have now made takeover
offers at 58 euros per share, valuing the company at 4.7 billion
euros including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
However, Stada abruptly postponed the bidding process on
Thursday evening to give the rival suitors a chance to improve
their offers.
It denied reports that it wanted give a potential third
consortium comprising a buyout group and a strategic investor
time to enter the process.
Reuters has also reported that China's Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical is looking into entering the bidding
tussle, potentially siding with an investor such as CVC.
Stada shares traded 0.6 percent lower at 56.5 euros by 1135
GMT and analysts warned of a risk of the bidding fizzling out.
"Stada is playing a risky game in our view... In a worst
case scenario, even as it is unlikely in our view, the bidders
could withdraw from the bidding process," brokerage Warburg said
in a research note.
Increasing bids further without tying up with a strategic
investor, who would be able to realize potential synergies, is
seen as challenging for the buyout groups, analysts said.
"The indicative offers, which are said to amount to 58 euros
plus dividend, are likely to already widely reflect the
increased targets. Therefore, we would not expect the bids to be
increased substantially," said Thomas Maul, analyst at DZ Bank.
Stada also said that it expects 2019 adjusted group sales of
between 2.65 billion euros and 2.7 billion, up from a previous
outlook of about 2.6 billion euros, and adjusted net income at
between 250 million euros and 270 million.
($1 = 0.9284 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Keith Weir)