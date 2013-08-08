BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German generic drugmaker Stada said the planned purchase of British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross would lift its net debt to core earnings multiple only slightly.
Net debt stood at 3.2 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the end of June and any increase from the deal would soon be reversed due to the target company's profitability, Stada finance chief Helmut Kraft said at a press conference on Thursday.
Stada on Tuesday said it was entering exclusive talks to buy Thornton & Ross, which has annual EBITDA of about 20 million euros ($27 million). It did not say how much it expected to pay for the company.
* Depomed- cooperation agreement with Starboard Value LP includes standstill commitments by Starboard
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.