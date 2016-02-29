FRANKFURT Feb 29 German generic drugmaker Stada raised the prospect of a slight increase in adjusted profit this year after 2015 adjusted core earnings fell 10 percent as the low rouble weighed on the value of its sales in Russia.

Adjusted 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 10 percent to 389.4 million euros ($424 million), Stada said in a statement on Monday, citing preliminary results.

Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments, forecast a slight gain for 2016 in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)