FRANKFURT Nov 13 German generic drugmaker Stada
posted a 7 percent rise in nine-month adjusted core
earnings, as higher sales of drugs in Russia offset a decline in
its domestic market.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 284 million euros in the first
nine months of 2013, just shy of market expectations for 287
million euros.
Stada still sees high single-digit percentage growth in
full-year adjusted EBITDA and it confirmed its target for 2014
net income of 215 million euros, up from 86.5 million in 2012.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)