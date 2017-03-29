FRANKFURT, March 29 German drugmaker Stada
, at the centre of a takeover battle between two
private equity consortia, said fourth-quarter adjusted net
income slipped 4 percent, revising lower preliminary unaudited
results it posted earlier this month after fully taking into
account a smaller acquisition.
Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments
and diagnostic kits, said quarterly adjusted net income declined
to 37.4 million euros ($40.4 million), down from 38.9 million a
year earlier.
It had initially reported a figure of 44 million euros.
In its statement on Wednesday, Stada did not comment on the
takeover bids. It is due to hold a press conference at 0730 GMT.
The German company confirmed its targets for 2017 and 2019.
