FRANKFURT Aug 4 Embattled generic drugmaker Stada, which has come in the crosshairs of activist investors, posted better than expected core earnings in the first half, helped by more favourable regulation of the German generic drug market.

Stada, which also makes branded non-prescription treatments and diagnostic kits, said first-half adjusted net income was up 13 percent at 96.1 million euros ($107 million), above the average analyst expectations for 87 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It still expects a slight gain for 2016 in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and net income, adjusted for one-offs, changes in the business portfolio, and certain eastern European currency effects.

Stada's new chief executive, promoted to the top job after his predecessor took sick leave, earlier told Reuters he was pushing to make his mark on the 120 year-old company, trying not to get sidetracked by the activist shareholders grasping for control of the group. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)