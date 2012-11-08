FRANKFURT Nov 8 Germany's largest independent
generic drugmaker Stada confirmed its outlook for
earnings growth this year as it expands in eastern Europe.
Stada on Thursday said it still saw an opportunity for an
increase in the high single-digit percent area in 2012 earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, adjusted
for one-time items.
It reaffirmed that despite expected one-off burdens it still
saw a "very significant increase" in reported net income for
2012.
Nine-month adjusted EBITDA gained 11 percent to 266.8
million euros ($340 million), broadly in line with the average
analyst estimate of 265 million euros.
($1 = 0.7840 euros)
