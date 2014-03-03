FRANKFURT, March 3 German generic drugmaker
Stada Arzneimittel said on Monday it expected its
2013 underlying profit has risen by 18 percent on the back of a
10 percent sales increase.
It said reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) was expected to have increased to
383.5 million euros ($529.67 million), with sales rising to 2.0
billion euros.
Stada proposed to pay a dividend of 0.66 euros per share
compared with 0.50 euros for the previous year.
($1 = 0.7240 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)