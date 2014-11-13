FRANKFURT Nov 13 The chief executive of
Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker Stada has agreed
to a roughly 40 percent cut in his pension, trimming almost 16
million euros ($20 million) from a retirement package bloated by
low interest rates.
CEO Hartmut Retzlaff's retirement package, which has been
flagged by German media as among the most generous in corporate
Germany, is mainly a result of his long tenure. It will now be
worth around 24 million euros.
He took the helm 21 year ago, making him the longest-serving
CEO of all the companies in the country's blue-chip and mid-cap
indices DAX and MDAX.
The group's finance chief said in a conference call on
Thursday the total value of the CEO's retirement benefit plan
had been inflated by a decline in interest rates in August,
boosting the present value of defined future payouts.
As part of a transfer of the package from Stada to an
external pension fund in August, which had been "planned for a
long time", Retzlaff waived 15.9 million euros before taxes, the
CFO said.
"I didn't have to agree to the change in the plan, but I was
happy to do it," Retzlaff said in the call.
The CEO was unapologetic about the amount he is still due
after retirement, saying he led the group from a 600 staff
outfit to a more than 10,000 employees strong group.
"We managed under my leadership to turn this company, which
at the time was already almost a hundred years old, from little
better than a rabbit hutch into a reputable MDAX company."
Retzlaff's contract expires end-August 2016 but he has
previously said he might stand ready for another term.
(1 US dollar = 0.8023 euro)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)