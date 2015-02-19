FRANKFURT Feb 19 Stada said it
expected Russia sales growth when measured in rouble of more
than 10 percent this year, up from 4 percent in 2014, after its
earnings took a hit from a slump in the Russian currency.
The company would try harder to shift its focus to
higher-margin branded drugs in Russia, Stada's finance chief
Helmut Kraft said in a conference call.
Drug distributors had increased orders in the fourth
quarter, driven by low inventory levels and the anticipation of
a increase in product prices, he said.
In a statement earlier on Thursday, the German drugmaker
warned of a substantial fall in earnings this year and next, hit
by a drop in the rouble and sagging consumer mood in Russia, one
of its top markets.
CFO Kraft pointed to a recent strengthening in the Russian
currency and a higher oil price possibly shoring up confidence
in the oil and gas exporting nation.
"All in all, this might contribute to the possibility that
we can present a slightly changed outlook on March 26, when we
disclose our final results," he said.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)