DUESSELDORF, Germany May 12 German generic
drugmaker Stada said it is still examining an
application by an activist investor for an item on the agenda of
its annual shareholders meeting that calls for the removal of
five out of nine supervisory board members.
"We have doubts whether it is admissible," board member
Matthias Wiedenfels told journalists on a conference call on
Thursday.
Active Ownership Capital wants to replace Stada's chairman
and four other supervisory board members at a shareholder
meeting on June 9.
Wiedenfels said talks were taking place between chairman
Martin Abend and the investor.
