FRANKFURT, March 3 German generic drugmaker
Stada said its business was so far largely unaffected
by the tension between Ukraine and Russia, its second-biggest
single market after Germany.
"So far we do not see tension in Ukraine weighing on our
business," a spokesman siad.
Shares in Stada dropped more than 8 percent on Monday amid
concern that turmoil in Russia and an accompanying further
decline of the rouble against the euro would hurt the German
generic drugmaker's sales.
