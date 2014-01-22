BRIEF-Qurient receives patent
* Says it receives patent about topical anti-inflammatory pharmaceutical composition with zileuton cream formulation
FRANKFURT Jan 22 German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel said on Wednesday it posted more than 2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in sales last year, citing preliminary figures.
Based on Thomson Reuters data, analysts on average were expecting 2013 revenue of about 2 billion euros, up from 1.84 billion in 2012.
"Our activities in the two market regions of CIS/Eastern Europe as well as Asia & Pacific, and our Branded Products segment, contributed to the sales growth in particular," the group said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7383 euros)
