FRANKFURT Feb 14 German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel on Friday said the insolvency administrator of Serbian drug wholesale group Velefarm was suing it for 54.2 million euros ($74.1 million).

The administrator wants certain agreements reached in 2010 and 2011 between Stada and Velefarm to be declared invalid, Stada said in a statement, describing the lawsuit as unfounded.

Velefarm in 2010 was no longer able to pay Stada in Serbia, one of Stada's largest markets, which led to a debt restructuring contract between the two sides.

($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)