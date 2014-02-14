FRANKFURT Feb 14 German generic drugmaker Stada
Arzneimittel on Friday said the insolvency
administrator of Serbian drug wholesale group Velefarm was suing
it for 54.2 million euros ($74.1 million).
The administrator wants certain agreements reached in 2010
and 2011 between Stada and Velefarm to be declared invalid,
Stada said in a statement, describing the lawsuit as unfounded.
Velefarm in 2010 was no longer able to pay Stada in Serbia,
one of Stada's largest markets, which led to a debt
restructuring contract between the two sides.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)