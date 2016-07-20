FRANKFURT, July 20 German generic drugmaker
Stada, under pressure from an activist investor to
change its governance, will allow shareholders to vote to change
the type of shares Stada is trading in, removing a potential
takeover hurdle.
Stada has a type of stock that under German securities
trading laws can only change hands with the consent of top
managers or otherwise the shares lose their voting rights.
So-called "vinculated" shares also give German blue chips
such as Deutsche Lufthansa and Allianz
control over their shareholders.
Stada also proposed four new supervisory board members for
election at the August 26 annual general meeting, as previously
announced.
Investor Active Ownership Capital has been pushing for a
change in the type of shares and has also campaigned for new
board members to better reflect the increased role of Stada's
international business. It might propose board candidates of its
own.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)