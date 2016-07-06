MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) -
* Stada proposes the following candidates to replace four supervisory board members at the Aug. 26 annual general meeting, after a selection process overseen by executive search firm Egon Zehnder
* They will likely compete with rival candidates to be selected by a group of shareholders around dissenting investor Active Ownership.
* Tina Mueller (47), Chief Marketing Officer at GM's Opel, held previous positions at Henkel, Wella and L'Oreal
* Gunnar Riemann (58), previously head of Bayer's Environmental Science unit, a maker of forestry and landscaping products
* Rolf Hoffmann (57), previously Senior Vice President US Commercial Operations at Amgen
* Birgit Kudlek (49), previously Chief Operating Officer at Aenova, worked at Accenture and Ratiopharm, among previous roles
* Active Ownership declines to comment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.