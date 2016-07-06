(Adds detail)

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) -

* Stada proposes the following candidates to replace four supervisory board members at the Aug. 26 annual general meeting, after a selection process overseen by executive search firm Egon Zehnder

* They will likely compete with rival candidates to be selected by a group of shareholders around dissenting investor Active Ownership.

* Tina Mueller (47), Chief Marketing Officer at GM's Opel, held previous positions at Henkel, Wella and L'Oreal

* Gunnar Riemann (58), previously head of Bayer's Environmental Science unit, a maker of forestry and landscaping products

* Rolf Hoffmann (57), previously Senior Vice President US Commercial Operations at Amgen

* Birgit Kudlek (49), previously Chief Operating Officer at Aenova, worked at Accenture and Ratiopharm, among previous roles

