FRANKFURT, June 5 German generic drugmaker Stada said on Wednesday it would continue to look for takeover targets mainly among suppliers of off-patent drugs with a brand name in emerging markets.

Stada has previously said it would seek growth in "branded generics", which are treatments without patent protection but with a brand identity and which Stada mainly sells in eastern Europe.

In these markets, many patients have no medical insurance and have to pay for treatments themselves so that products that win consumer loyalty can command higher margins.

"Given the increasing austerity pressure that healthcare systems are exposed to, we are looking at further growth opportunities in branded products in particular," Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told shareholders at the annual general meeting.

"Blank spots" on Stada's map were the countries neighbouring Vietnam and South America, he added.

