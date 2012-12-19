BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Stada Arzneimittel AG shares in Stada Arzneimittel AG rise 4.4 percent at open on platow report of possible fresh takeover interest
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share