BRIEF-BioCryst expands development of BCX7353 to explore treatment of acute HAE attacks
* BioCryst expands development of BCX7353 to explore treatment of acute HAE attacks
FRANKFURT May 29 Stada Arzneimittel AG : * Says successful placement of a corporate bond in the amount of euro 350
million
* BioCryst expands development of BCX7353 to explore treatment of acute HAE attacks
* CEO Joe Kiani's total compensation in 2016 was $9 million versus $7.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nDDlhw] Further company coverage: